11-year-old to run in honor of Jacksonville officer who died of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old Florida boy who founded the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes will run Saturday night to honor a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who died from complications of coronavirus.

Lt. Chris Cunningham, who also served in the Navy, contracted the virus while on duty.

Cunningham, who was 48, had five children and three grandchildren. He is remembered as a beloved family man who dedicated his life to public service. He worked for JSO for 20 years. He was the commanding officer of the crime scene unit, latent prints and photo lab at the Sheriff’s Office.

Zechariah Cartledge, who founded Running 4 Heroes in 2019, runs one mile while carrying a flag in honor of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

He was recognized this week during the National Fraternal Order of Police Fall Board meeting in Jacksonville and was named an honorary FOP member.

This morning, Zechariah was recognized by the National Fraternal Order of Police for his efforts to honor our fallen... Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Zechariah’s family posted that after arriving in Jacksonville and opting “as is customary” for a steak dinner, they were serendipitously seated in Outback Steakhouse near several Jacksonville police officers.

It was meant to be... We have arrived in Jacksonville, and as is customary, we opted to get steak for dinner. This... Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Friday, September 4, 2020

Zechariah’s run in honor of Cunningham is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page.