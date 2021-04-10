Mobile food pantry at Downtown Jacksonville church Saturday afternoon

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The First Union Methodist Church on East Duval Street in Downtown Jacksonville is hosting its first mobile food pantry Saturday afternoon in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida.

Rev. Tiffany McGill, senior pastor of First UMC, said the church was found almost 200 years ago and offers diverse community programs, including “Get Well Jax,” a program the church began recently to help people recover physically, emotionally and spiritually from the traumas caused by the pandemic.

“As our Lord said, ‘Man does not live by bread alone,’ so we offer a holistic program that feeds the body, mind and soul,” McGill said.

She said the church members are excited for the opportunity to serve the community alongside Feeding Northeast Florida on Saturday.

The mobile food pantry begins at 2 p.m. at 225 East Duval Street.

The pantry will be in the church parking lot behind the church with access on Church Street.