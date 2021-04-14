4/24 - Lullaby of the Rivers Festival

Bob Patterson’s award-winning song “Lullaby of the Rivers” is the inspiration for this music festival that offers regional performers and an Earth Day resources fair.

Patterson has been passionate all his life about protecting the environment, especially Florida’s waterways. He believes we need to teach our children about the environment, because if they don’t know about it, they won’t protect it, they won’t fight for it.

The live music and fair runs noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Airstream Row, 190 Vilano Road, of A1A in Vilano Beach.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on EventBrite.