4/24 - Jacksonville Zoo hosts ‘Party for the Planet’

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens invites everyone to its celebration of Earth Day, Endangered Species Day and World Oceans Day at Party for the Planet, presented by The Wild Things!

The even runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and is included with park admission.

The zoo will offer visitors unique opportunities to appreciate Earth’s biodiversity and learn how you can take action to make a difference:

Recycle your old cell phones and tablets to save wild gorillas.

Participate in a scavenger hunt for the chance to win a penguin feeding experience.

Shop vendors selling sustainable goods and sharing Earth-friendly tips.

Pledge to make changes in your life to protect wildlife and wild places.

Engage in kids’ activities to learn about conservation and sustainability.

Tickets must be purchased online.