Florida Blue helps members with rides to vaccine appointments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the COVID-19 shot becoming widely available throughout the state, Floridians can now get rides to and from their vaccine appointments if they’re covered by Florida Blue.

Florida Blue, the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, announced Wednesday it’s partnering with Lyft and other transportation providers to make sure customers have a ride to their appointments if they need it.

These services are available to members with Medicare Advantage, individual and family health plans, such as those provided through the Affordable Care Act, and fully insured employer-provided plans.

Through this program, members are eligible to receive ride credits up to $25 each way through Lyft.

Transportation services are available to Medicare Advantage members through leading transportation companies, including Kaizen Health and ModivCare, formerly known as LogistiCare.

“Accessibility should not be an obstacle for getting vaccinated,” said Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of Florida Blue and GuideWell. “We are working with our partners to take members to vaccination sites and to bring pop-up sites to communities in need.”

Members receiving a two-dose vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna can get help with access to transportation for both doses.

Those who need help with transportation can dial the toll-free number of the back of their Florida Blue card or simply call their local Florida Blue Center at 1-877-352-5830. Nurses and staff at these local centers can answer questions about the vaccine, including locations and availability.

“All Floridians – regardless of their income level, neighborhood, ethnicity or employment status – should have access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Geraghty said. “It’s the safest way for us to return to celebrating with family and friends, hearing the roar of the crowd at sporting events and concerts, and returning our state to the travel and tourism destination it’s known for.”