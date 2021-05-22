Funeral Saturday for Gaffney family matriarch

Louise Gaffney raised five sons, and three of them went on to play football at the University of Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prominent Jacksonville family whose name is well-known, especially to University of Florida football fans, has lost a mom, a grandmother, a great grandmother and a great-great-grandmother.

Louise Gaffney died May 10. She was 84.

Funeral services were planned for Saturday morning at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church for Louise Gaffney.

Of her five sons, Derrick and Don were Gators football stars. Warren also played at UF.

Don was UF’s first African-American quarterback. Derrick went on to play in the NFL. His son, Jabar, was also a Gators star and he, too, played in the NFL.

Reggie Gaffney is a Jacksonville City Councilman. Both Johnny and Don also served on the council and Don was in the Florida Legislature.

Mrs. Gaffney, who was born Oct. 27, 1936, is remembered as loving, supportive, giving, hardworking, and selfless. She was proud of her children, family and community.

News4Jax sends our condolences to the Gaffney family, especially Tracy Gaffney, who is our long-time executive producer for sales and station projects.