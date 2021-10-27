Give blood, save lives with Freedom Boat Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – Freedom Boat Club, in partnership with OneBlood, is hosting a community blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Jacksonville Beach. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be set up at Beach Marine at 2315 Beach Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each donor will receive a $10 eGift card and a OneBlood fleece blanket.

“We encourage everyone to come out and join us as we work together to help save lives,” said Lisa Almeida, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville. “Giving blood is so important. The supply must constantly be replenished to make sure it is available to all who need it. It doesn’t take long to donate, you get a free wellness checkup and you are doing something great for your community.”

According to OneBlood, every two seconds of every day, someone needs blood. Donated blood is likely transfused within two to three days so the need is constant. Donating can not only save the lives of others in the community it also has health benefits for the donor. Donating regularly may help blood flow and result in fewer arterial blockages. It can reduce iron in the blood which could contribute to the hardening of the arteries. Also, every donor receives a free wellness checkup which includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

To schedule a time to donate or just visit the big red bus at Freedom Boat Club’s Jacksonville Beach location visit https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now.

OneBlood is a nonprofit organization responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 200 hospital partners and their patients throughout most of Florida, parts of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. For more information, visit oneblood.org.