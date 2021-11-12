Jacksonville animal shelters critically full; Free adoption event this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) are participating in PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Weekend in an effort to reduce crowding at both locations.

The adoption event will be held at two area PetSmart stores on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The locations include:

PetSmart at 356 Monument Road Jacksonville, FL 32225

PetSmart at 8801 Southside Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32256

“Helping pets find homes before the holidays is just one of the many ways we continue lifesaving in Jacksonville,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “We are so thankful for our friends at PetSmart Charities for making this possible and to each and every family that chooses to adopt a shelter pet.”

The event will feature dogs and cats of all sizes and ages. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption.

Adoption fees are waived for this event at PetSmart stores and both shelter locations. A $20 city license fee may apply.

For more information, click here.