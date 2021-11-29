Totally Lit! A Hanukkah Celebration at James Weldon Johnson Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 29, the City of Jacksonville’s annual celebration of Hanukkah will be held at James Weldon Johnson Park.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and feature food trucks, games, storytelling, and the Menorah lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Gili’s Kitchen, Catering and Bakery and the Jacksonville Jewish Center will be at the event. Gili’s Kitchen will have food and sufganiyot available for purchase. Beer and Kosher Wine will be available for purchase as well.

