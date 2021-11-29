60º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Community

Totally Lit! A Hanukkah Celebration at James Weldon Johnson Park

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Hanukkah, Jacksonville, Duval County, Totally Lit!
Totally Lit! A Hanukkah Celebration at James Weldon Johnson Park (COJ)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 29, the City of Jacksonville’s annual celebration of Hanukkah will be held at James Weldon Johnson Park.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and feature food trucks, games, storytelling, and the Menorah lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Gili’s Kitchen, Catering and Bakery and the Jacksonville Jewish Center will be at the event. Gili’s Kitchen will have food and sufganiyot available for purchase. Beer and Kosher Wine will be available for purchase as well.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email