Jacksonville National Cemetery asks for volunteers to place flags for Memorial Day

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Day is coming up, and before the day arrives, the Jacksonville National Cemetery wants to be sure all the veterans in its care are properly honored. The cemetery is asking for volunteers to help place flags at gravesites this Thursday.

Volunteers should arrive by 7:45 a.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville.

Flags will start being placed at 8 a.m.

Just show up, you do not need to register.

Approximately, 22,000 U.S. flags will be placed during the event.

For additional information, call 904-766-5222.