New Publix will open in San Marco on Aug. 11: report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix has confirmed to the Jacksonville Daily Record that its new store in San Marco will open its doors on Aug. 11.

A spokesperson told the Record the that the store will be 39,000 square feet and the Publix Liquors will be on the ground level. There’s a surface parking lot and underground parking.

Elevators and a stairwell will provide access to the second-story, where the main store will be. Additionally, JDR writes that there will be indoor and outdoor seating at the deli.

The project has been in the works for quite some time. The first talk of adding a Publix in San Marco was in 2002, and the project was announced by Regency Centers in 2006. It hit delays, including the recession -- but plans were unveiled in 2019 and a lease was later signed in 2020.

Hours for the new Publix will be 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.