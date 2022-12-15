Florida nonprofit holds food giveaway Saturday in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food Saturday in the Jacksonville area.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The distribution with the Friends of the Brentwood Library will be from 10 a.m. until supplies last Saturday at the Brentwood Public Library at 3725 N Pearl St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32206

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 751 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.9 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.

Farm Share distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida, free of charge. To find a food distribution near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/farm-share-find-agencies-food-pantries.