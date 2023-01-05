Nonprofit distributes food to families in need Saturday in Jacksonville

Farm Share will be at The Church of Oakland starting at 10 a.m. Saturday to distribute food to families in need in the Jacksonville area.

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, currently serves all 67 counties in Florida.

Saturday’s event will run until supplies last at 1025 Jessie St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32206.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.