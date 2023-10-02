All the ‘Pinktober’ events across Northeast Florida to raise breast cancer awareness

Don’t be alarmed when you see the River City covered in pink in October.

Pinktober marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to BreastCancer.org, nearly 300,000 women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in 2023.

While there are more than 4 million survivors in the United States, including women still undergoing treatment, there is still a need for support to continue research and provide assistance for those diagnosed, undergoing treatment and recovering from treatment.

There are plenty of events happening around Northeast Jacksonville to help you support and give back to a good cause that can help so many women affected by the devastating disease.

Actively Showing Support

Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk

The Sista Strut walk brings awareness to how Black women are affected by breast cancer with statistics showing that they are more likely to be diagnosed with more aggressive types of breast cancer, leading to a higher death rate in Black women.

You can strut your stuff on Oct. 7 starting at 8 a.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark on A Philip Randolph Boulevard.

The registration fee, which includes a t-shirt, is $25 per person and $30 per team member.

Register here.

DONNA 5K at TPC Sawgrass - Ponte Vedra Beach

Runners and walkers of all levels can participate in this 16th annual 5K event on Oct. 7 at TPC Sawgrass on 110 Championship Way.

In-person and virtual registration is $45.

Sign up here.

Pink Up The Pace 2023 - St. Augustine

The race, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, will take place at 350 A1A Beach Boulevard on Oct. 7. It begins at 8 a.m.

Registration varies in pricing. Survivors are $25, children age 12 and under are $20 and other participants are $40.

Register here.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the First Coast

This non-competitive 5K fundraising event by the American Cancer Society will be held on Oct. 14 at the EverBank Stadium - East Club Plaza at 1 TIAA Field Drive.

Gates open at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m.

There is no registration fee or minimum donation required to participate.

You can register here. For more information, visit acsevents.org.

#LightUpMBC Glow Walk - Neptune Beach

Lace your sneakers for a mile-long glow walk at Jarboe Park in Neptune Beach to bring awareness to metastatic breast cancer, which is an aggressive stage of cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

The race starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at 510 Florida Boulevard.

You can participate on your own or with a team.

To register, click here.

Partying with a Purpose

2023 Jiles Jewels Pink Out Nite

It’s a grown and sexy affair. Come out to the WJCT Studio at 100 Festival Park Avenue on Oct. 7.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a Survivor Fashion Show, dancing, food and drinks. The attire is classy with different shades of pink.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Pink Ribbon Soiree

This elegant event by Fields Auto Group raises money for those who are unable to afford the necessary mammogram screenings that help detect breast cancer.

On Oct. 21, the event starts at 7 p.m. at the Jaguar Land Rover Jacksonville on 11217 Atlantic Boulevard.

Cocktail attire is preferred.

Get your tickets here.

Pink Ball Fundraiser Gala

Come out to paint the ballroom pink on Oct. 21 for a black tie fundraiser gala at the Grand Rose Ballroom on 9222 Arlington Expressway.

It features a survivor tribute, raffles, a silent auction and more.

The gala starts at 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.

Out of the Ordinary Events

Pink Power Hour: 80s Trivia for a Cure - Ponte Vedra Beach

Down for a trivia night with a cause? Come test your ‘80 knowledge at the Pink Power Hour.

The theme isn’t only for the trivia; you’re also encouraged to dust off your ‘80s attire and neon the place up!

The trivia for a cure is Oct. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 425 Town Plaza Avenue, Ponte Vedra Beach 32081

For more information, click here.

Luxos Breast Cancer Awareness Car Show

The car show event starts at noon and goes on until 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. at 5220 N. Pearl Street.

There are vendor and sponsor opportunities.

For more information, contact 904-316-7586 or click here.

Mammograms after Sunday Service

The St. Nicholas Bethel Baptist Church is hosting a breast health education presentation with Mammograms After Sunday Service that will provide free on-site mammograms.

Following the presentation will be a free food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon at 2606 San Diego Road.

Pre-registration is necessary to receive the screenings.

Click here for registration info and more information.

The 2023 Netti Kayak Challenge

Calling all anglers! The kayak fishing challenge begins on Oct. 21 but all participants need to attend a mandatory captain’s meeting on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m

The tournament will be held at the Dewitt B. Tilden Memorial American Legion Post 316 at 1127 Atlantic Boulevard

Online registration ends Oct. 18 and is $65.

More info. available here.

Painting with a Purpose - Ponte Vedra Beach & Fruit Cove

Painting with a Twist partnered with Pink Ribbon Jax to raise awareness with an artistic twist.

The first event is in Ponte Vedra Beach on Oct. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 286 Solana Road.

Tickets range from $50 - $59

The next event is Oct. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 104 Bartram Oaks Walk, Suite 105 in Fruit Cove.

Tickets range from $50 - $55

50% of the proceeds will be donated to the organization.

Learn more here.

Did we miss anything? Email webteam@wjxt.com to let us know!