Jacksonville officer injured in DUI wreck cheered as he leaves hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville motorcycle officer who was critically injured in a DUI crash Sunday that killed his wife, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff, has made a remarkable recovery and was transferred to a rehabilitation facility Friday.

Hospital staff and fellow officers lined the hallway at Memorial Hospital to cheer and applaud Officer William "Jack" Adams as he was wheeled out Friday.

Happy moment today. Our beloved #JSO Motorman Jack Adams whose family was struck by a DUI driver has had an unbelievable recovery and was transferred to rehab. Thank you to all of the amazing staff at @MemorialJax and #JSO officers for giving him this send off. #ilovejax pic.twitter.com/KKidIg15AS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 14, 2018

Adams and his wife, Cathy Adams, were headed back from Orlando with their teenage children after a high school state championship football game when their SUV was hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 in St. Johns County. The couple's children suffered minor injuries, but Cathy Adams' injuries were so severe that she died Sunday after coming off life support.

Jack Adams, who served as a U.S. Marine, has been hospitalized since the crash with his condition steadily improving from critical to serious but stable. He was transferred to rehab on Friday.

Kim Johnston, 46, has been charged with two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. She was released from jail Monday after posting $100,000 bond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it has been overwhelmed by support since the crash.

The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is collecting donations to help the Adams family, and a GoFundMe account has been set up to make the process easier.

Checks can also be made payable to the FOP Foundation, notating “Benefit of Adams Family” in the memo section. They can be mailed to Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30, 5530 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida, 32207. You can also call 904-398-7010 ext. 10 or 11 and donate via debit/credit card.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles announced Monday he will match up to $15,000 in money donated to help the Adams family through his foundation's website by Friday. Donors are also encouraged to leave a message for the family in the box "Donation Message."

No funeral or procession arrangements for Cathy Adams have been announced. An FOP representative said the department is waiting for Jack Adams to recover before moving forward with those.

