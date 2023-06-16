🔒 Insiders Only: Rock to the heavens with Newsboys

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures theme park and the LIVE! concert series featuring Newsboys on July 1.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Since their early beginnings in Australia, Newsboys have propelled countless hits up the charts.

With signature songs, including “We Believe,” “Born Again” and 2x Platinum-certified mega hit “God’s Not Dead,” which birthed a film franchise of the same name, Newsboys have sold more than 10 million albums spanning 23 recordings. In addition, they’ve amassed one multi-Platinum and eight Gold certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award nods and multiple Dove Awards. With the transition to Michael Tait as the band’s lead singer in 2009, Newsboys embarked on an unprecedented second act that continues today.

When the global pandemic shuttered live events indefinitely, the award-winning supergroup was given something they’ve never been afforded—time. For the first time in three decades, Newsboys had an uninterrupted season before them to write, record and experiment. The result is STAND, one of the most thoughtfully-crafted releases of their career and a project that marks the band’s return to their original label home, Capitol CMG.

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to see Larry perform while also enjoying all the other family-friendly features like a full day of rides, slides and more at Wild Adventures and Splash Island, then head over to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

The winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, June 23.

Here’s the rest of the Wild Adventures LIVE! lineup for 2023:

July 15 - Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting and Del Amitri

July 22 - FOR KING + COUNTRY

August 5 - Skillet

Enter the Sweepstakes here!