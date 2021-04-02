Contest Rules: Ultimate Foodie Getaway Sweepstakes

Official Ultimate Foodie Getaway Sweepstakes Rules

General. By submitting an entry to the Ultimate Foodie Getaway Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by WJXT (“Station”) and AdFish Group LLC d/b/a St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

Ad

Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area, and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. All entrants must be registered as a News4Jax Insider. Participants can sign up to become a News4Jax Insider at https://www.news4jax.com/insider/. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

How To Enter. The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 am EST on April 11, 2021. Deadline to enter is April 25, 2021 at 11:59pm EST (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Sweepstakes. To enter, you must log into News4Jax Insider or join News4Jax Insider at https://www.news4jax.com/insider/ and click on and fill out the St. Augustine Food + Wine Sweepstakes entry form (“Entry Form”). Entrants must be the registered subscriber for any e-mail account or telephone number submitted on the Entry Form. You may enter once during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one entry per person and per email address and telephone number. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. By checking the relevant box or selection on the Entry Form, entrants agree that Station and/or Sponsors may contact the entrant via the email address on their Entry Form with information about pre-selected goods or services. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message. For information regarding the Sponsor’s privacy policies as it pertains to the Sponsor’s collection of entrants data, please see: https://staugustinefoodandwinefestival.com/privacy-policy/

Ad

Station may disqualify any entry that it concludes, in its sole discretion, conveys false, inaccurate or fraudulent information. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

Selection of Winners. One (1) potential winner will be selected by random drawing from among all entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One potential winner will be announced on www.news4jax.com and on WJXT’s news segment at 6:00pm April 26, 2021, subject to the Station’s ability to contact the potential winner, verification of the potential winner’s eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. In addition, Station will attempt to notify the potential winner(s) via the telephone number or email address provided on the Entry Form. If a potential winner fails to respond to the Prize notification or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused or declined, within two (2) business days, it will be considered such potential winner’s forfeiture of the Prize and an alternate winner may be selected from the pool of eligible entries. The potential Sweepstakes winner(s) must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability and indemnification agreement, publicity release, prize acceptance form, and/or other related forms (“Forms”) and provide valid government identification as instructed by Station or prize(s) may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected via random drawing from among all remaining non-winning eligible entries received. If a potential winner, fails to accurately complete and/or submit any required Forms within the required time period, the potential winner may forfeit the prize and another potential winner may be selected via random drawing from among all remaining non-winning eligible entries received, time permitting. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE STATION. Station reserves the right to contact all Sweepstakes entrants using the contact information provided in the Entry Form to confirm any entry. The list of entries will remain the property of Station and will not be distributed to the Sponsor without the specific approval of the Sweepstakes entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the Entry Form.

Ad

Prize (1). 3 Day / 2 Night Accommodations at The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens (“Venue”) for the winner and one (1) guest and tickets for two (2) to the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival (the “Festival”) that include the following events:

Friday, May 7 - Epicurean Master Class Pass, Two Tickets, limited drinks included;

Friday, May 7- Smoke on the Walk, Two Tickets, drinks and limited food included;

Saturday, May 8 - Rise & Shine, Two Tickets, limited drinks and food included;

Saturday, May 8 - VIP Lounge, St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, Two Tickets, drinks included; and

Sunday, May 9 - The Jazz Brunch, Two Tickets, drinks and food included.

Electronic tickets and hotel reservation information will be sent from the Sponsor to the email address provided by the winner. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $1,778.00 USD. The winner’s one (1) guest must be 21 years of age or older at the time of check-in (“Guest”). Winner shall be required to provide complete and accurate Forms identified by Station from all Guests by deadline set by Station or Prize may be forfeited. The winner and Guest must comply with all Venue requirements and other applicable rules or regulations relating to the Festival. Additional rules and regulations of the Festival may be found at https://staugustinefoodandwinefestival.com/terms-conditions/. Winner and Guest’s Venue stay must be arranged on or before April 30, 2021. Winner must contact the Sponsor to arrange the accommodations within two (2) business days of being notified of winning the Prize. If Winner and Guest(s) are not able to agree on dates set by the Venue, the prize shall be forfeited. Winner and Guest(s) are solely responsible for obtaining all required travel documents, including, but not limited to, acceptable photo identification. Winner may be responsible for presenting a major credit card at Venue check-in. All other expenses not specified herein, including ground transport, meals (excluding food provided during the Festival) and personal expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner and the payment of such expenses and fees are the responsibility of the winner and Guest. The prize includes only those components specifically listed here. If the potential winner or Guest has any reason to believe that participating in the prize will put anyone else at risk because of Covid-19, the prize will be forfeited and will not be awarded to the potential winner. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prize(s), except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prize(s) of comparable value. In the case of unavailability of the Prize, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize with a Prize of equal or greater value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Resale of any prize component is prohibited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. For tax purposes, the winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 to the Station in order to receive the prize. If the prize ARV exceeds $600, Station and or Sponsors will arrange to issue IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

Ad

Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation and the participation of the winner’s Guest in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

Ad

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Ad

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on News4Jax.com, you are deemed to agree to News4Jax.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes Period to Station at 4 Broadcast Place Jacksonville, Florida 32207, Attn: Sweepstakes Winner List, or request it online at webteam@wjxt.com. Be sure to specify the name of the Sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Ad

Station: WJXT, 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Sponsor(s):

AdFish Group LLC d/b/a St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival

Physical Address: 7 Crosstree Drive,

Hilton Head Island, SC, 29926

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 5971,

Hilton Head Island, SC, 29938