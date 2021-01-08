Learn your dog’s true breed with this simple DNA test, now on sale for 24% off

Ever wonder what your dog's breed? DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test finally helps you know.

Let’s face it, dogs make us better people. They know us better than we know ourselves, and we should return the love.

Sometimes that’s hard to do when we don’t know our dog’s full story.

If you have a mixed-breed dog and you can’t quite put your finger on what breed of dog they might be mixed with, you can stop the guessing game because the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test can give you the answers that you’ve been searching for.

This DNA identification test, originally priced at $79, is now on sale for only $49 and will give you detailed reports that break down your dog’s unique characteristics including personality traits, DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, and more.

When you receive the detailed DNA reports back, in about 2 weeks after the sample was sent, you’ll have answers to some of your most important questions, such as why your dog has those weird quirks and even what diseases they might be predisposed to, so that you can take preventative steps to ensure that they have the most healthy life possible.

Getting the sample from your dog is super easy, too. All you have to do is swab the inside of your dog’s cheek with the DNA swab kit provided, and send the kit back in the mail. Chill with your dog for a little bit, and in less than 2 weeks of your sample being sent, you’ll receive a detailed report back.

Pet owners that have used the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test have a lot of good things to say about it, including this person who gave a 5-star review: “I love this. Price was right and [gave] me the information that I wanted. They sent me my Dog DNA a few days ahead of what they said. I was surprised [by] two of the breeds my dog is.”

Our dogs deserve the best, and this simple DNA test could extend your dog’s life, which will give you more precious time together, and if nothing else, you’ll finally have the answer when someone asks you what breed of dog you have.

The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test is currently on sale for a limited time at 24% off, making it only $59.99.

