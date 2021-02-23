Learn how to draw your favorite comic book superheroes (or villains) with this drawing bundle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re a fan of collecting and reading comic books but wish you could also draw villains and superheroes with the best of them, The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle, now 97% off, might be just what you need.

This 4-course bundle, packed with 181 lessons, is taught by Robert Marzullo, a professional artist that has been published in comics, created 3D animation and characters for television, illustrated storyboards for commercials, and owned and operated his own design firm successfully for over 15 years.

In the beginner’s course, students will learn a basic approach to figure drawing. You’ll learn techniques to systematically break down the various parts of the body into simpler shapes and understand how to work them into one figure.

From there, students will be given a complete step-by-step guide on how to draw dynamic comic book superheroes and how to create and draw their own characters and add them into a story.

You’ll also learn how to draw various heads and faces from any angle by exploring popular techniques like the Andrew Loomis method.

By learning how to draw individual areas of the face, you’ll gain confidence in constructing your character’s entire head. You will also learn how to distort or caricature the head and facial features.

In the last course, students will learn how to draw and paint various fantasy art elements digitally. You will learn how to create magical weapons, rock formations, power effects, foliage, and a fully detailed character, step by step.

If you need to go back through the lessons, no problem. You will have lifetime access to The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle.

Past and current students of The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle have given the courses in this bundle an average 4.6/5 average rating.

If you’re ready to turn up your drawing skills, don’t wait, because this bundle is now on sale for 97% off the regular price of $800, bring it down to only $19.99.

Prices subject to change.