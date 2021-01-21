Coliseum of Comics New Location! | River City Live

Orlando-based Coliseum of Comics, the largest comics and collectibles retailer in the Southeast, announced today that, effective immediately, it has purchased and will be assuming operations of the former Borderlands Comics & Games in Jacksonville. The move will bring the number of stores in the Coliseum chain to nine.

According to Phil Boyle, President of the Coliseum chain, the new ownership will mean an expanded selection of merchandise and back issues in the revamped location at 10230 Atlantic Blvd, which will be renamed Coliseum of Comics Jacksonville Arlington.

“Borderlands has a long and storied history in Jacksonville and we’re thrilled to be bringing this location into the Coliseum family,” Phil Boyle, owner of Coliseum of Comics said. “I believe customers, old and new, will love the added lines of comics, games, toys, and statues that we’ll be adding to the store.”

Plans are also underway for a “Out With The Old, In With The New” clearance sale to make way for the stores’ new stock, as well as Grand Re-Opening for the location.

For more information, interviews, or graphics, contact Coliseum PR Rep Moshi by phone at 407-761-2732 or e-mail at moshi@coliseumofcomics.com.