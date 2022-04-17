Save $88 and answer your front door from anywhere with this Door-Ringer bundle

Door Ringer is the perfect safety and surveillance system for your home and it allows you to answer your front door from anywhere.

You can never be too safe in your home — and the same protection should be given to your outside property. No matter what, it’s always a good idea to know who’s approaching your home or who is loitering around close to your yard.

If you already have a good home security system and you’re in the market for an affordable front door surveillance system, check out this Door-Ringer Package Deal, now on sale for only $99.99.

Door Ringer is the perfect safety and surveillance system for your home and it allows you to answer your front door from anywhere. Some of the standout features of the Door Ringer are the Camera and two-way talk system that allows you to respond from your phone to a visitor to your front door with a real-time voice message. There’s also a motion detector that will send an alert to your phone when someone is close to your front door.

Another nice feature is the 170° wide-angle camera lens that gives you a complete view of the person standing at your front door and the area around the front entrance. It will function no matter what time of day it is because it has IR day and night vision, which means it will give you a crystal-clear view at all times.

The Door Ringer is compatible with Android and iOS devices and only takes about 15 minutes to install with a standard doorbell system. It comes with all the installation tools and screws that you’ll need too!

If you’re ready to upgrade your front door surveillance and get alerted quickly when a visitor comes to your home, don’t wait to grab this deal. Get the Door-Ringer Package Deal on sale for only $99.99, a savings of $88 off the regular price of $188 for a limited time.

