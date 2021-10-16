Beat the heat with this portable personal air conditioner and power pack combo for only $99.99

Even though Halloween is around the corner and we are supposed to be well in fall, the heat and humidity have been sticking around. If you still want to stay cool but your apartment building or office has switched off the A/C, you’ll want to grab a small, portable A/C unit of your own. More affordable and portable than window units, personal air conditioners are a blessing for those of us that prefer drier, cooler air. Best of all with summer in the rearview you can get great deals on units like the evaCHILL EV-500. Right now you can get the EV-500 personal A/C unit and evaBANK portable charger for only $99.99, that’s 21% off the normal price!

Ad

Get up to 45 sq. ft. of cool, refreshing air no matter what hurricane season has in store for us. Whether it’s your bedroom or office, the EV-500′s powerful cooling system reaches maximum cooling in as little as 5 minutes. With the soft blue LED lights, quiet operation, dehumidifier, and air filter, you’ll be able to sleep and work with no distractions at all. Best of all it’s only 6.5″ x 6.5″ and only weighs 2lbs., so the EV-500 stays out of your way while being small enough to take anywhere with you, portability at its best!

Even better, in this bundle, you’ll get the evaBANK portable charger for no extra cost. All-day charging capacity with dual outputs, all in a compact design that lets you take your charger on hikes or in the car. Never be caught with a dead battery again with the evaBANK, included with your EV-500 absolutely free!

Get the personal air conditioner that has racked up over 1,200 reviews on Amazon like the 5-star review that said: “I work in a studio with several computers right next to my chair. They give off quite a bit of heat! I’ve tried a couple of personal fans that work fairly well, but this Evapolar evaCHILL Personal Evaporative Air Cooler and Humidifier Portable Air Conditioner Fan works much better than the fans.”

Ad

Get the evaCHILL EV-500 and evaBANK for only $99.99, 21% off the usual price. Never worry about dying phones or surprise humid evenings ever again with this outstanding bundle.

Prices subject to change.