Enhance your outdoor sports experience with this new HD, water-resistant camera

No matter what season it is, there are great opportunities to enjoy the outdoors—whether it’s skiing, mountain biking, skateboarding, or anything else you want to do. Plus, with gas more expensive than ever, it’s nice to get out of the car for a while and experience the open air. And one of the most fun parts about these different experiences is being able to share them with your friends and family. But most of the time you’re moving, you won’t be able to hold a phone or traditional camera, so you have to look elsewhere to get good footage.

The Rexing A1 Two Way Action Camera is the perfect way to capture high-level, incredible video on the go and in motion. The A1 has the ability to record front and back and side to side footage simultaneously, all in 1080p. As well, it can record for up to four continuous hours, with a built-in battery that can be charged using a micro USB cable. You won’t have to worry about varying weather conditions, because the A1 is made with top-level water resistance. And with the Rexing Connect App, you can make use of advanced features like time-lapse, photo burst, photo timer, and slow-motion. The videos you take can be easily transferred from your camera onto your computer or phone, and you can even upgrade the memory of the camera to up to 256 gigabytes. That’s enough to ensure you’ll never run out of space, and will give you more footage to find that perfect moment to share with the world.

With an average 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, you won’t regret buying the Rexing A1 Two Way Action Camera. It’s only $199, with a kit of accessories you can use for any mountable camera, even something like GoPro. It even has a remote that you can use to switch between different modes, photo and video mode, without missing a beat.

Prices are subject to change.