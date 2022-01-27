Relieve your sore neck and save over $40 off this personal neck massager

The MASSNECK™ PRO: Advanced Neck Massager is the perfect personal massager to alleviate those annoying pains in your neck.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve ever woken up with a stiff neck you know how inconvenient that can be. You might have slept on your pillow at a weird angle or been fighting off zombies in your sleep and now your neck is paying the price.

Not only does a sore neck slow you down but it can also make it nearly impossible to stick to your normal morning routine. While there are many home remedies for a mild stiff neck such as OTC pain medication, one of the best ways to relieve a sore neck is through a heated massage.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to make an appointment with someone you don’t know to manipulate your neck, you can do it right from the comfort of your own home.

The MASSNECK™ PRO: Advanced Neck Massager is the perfect personal massager to alleviate those annoying pains in your neck. This foldable massager has 15 intensity levels so you can adjust to your own personal setting based on the neck pain symptoms you’re experiencing.

Ad

The easy-to-maintain stainless steel electrodes will quickly get to work to help loosen up those tight knots that have formed in your neck and the heating PI sheets will help to promote circulation and promote healing. Weighing in at just over 10 ounces you’ll barely feel it sitting on your neck!

This personal neck massager is also portable so you can take it with you when you travel. Its foldable design makes it super easy to toss in your backpack or luggage and it has a USB port for easy charging. The 450mAh Lithium battery will last for about 4 hours when fully charged.

If you’re ready to have your personal neck massager at your disposal, don’t wait to jump on this deal.

Get the MASSNECK™ PRO: Advanced Neck Massager on sale for a limited time for just $87.95. That’s a nice savings of just over $41 off the regular price of $129.

Ad

Prices subject to change