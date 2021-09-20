Get comfier, cleaner sleep with this copper-infused pillow for 50% off

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A recent study funded in part by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute suggests that an irregular sleep pattern could be a risk factor for people developing cardiovascular disease. The five-year study also suggests that when people maintain regular sleep patterns it could help prevent heart disease as much as physical activity and a healthy diet does.

Let’s face it, sleep health is important and most of us could definitely benefit from making it a priority in our busy lives. If you’re looking to get a better and peaceful night’s sleep, check out the Dr. Pillow TheraCopper Pillow, now included for a limited time in our Labor Sale for only $44.99.

This memory foam pillow is pretty cool, literally, because it has a thermal-regulating outer cover that helps it stay cool on both sides. Plus, it has active air vents to avoid hot spots for maximum breathability.

To make it even better, the Dr. Pillow TheraCopper is the only pillow that’s fully adjustable to each person. It has an adjustable memory foam fill to customize the pillow and cradles you for maximum support. You can adjust the filling by removing or adding fill to suit your comfort level for much better back and neck support.

The copper-infused outer cover means that it’s hypoallergenic and it helps resist allergens, bed bugs, and odors. The pillow will also last you longer than regular pillows on the market. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and you get two zippered covers for added temperature control and protection.

If you’re ready to get a night of healthier and happier sleep, right now you can grab the Dr. Pillow TheraCopper Pillow for only $44.99 (reg. $99). This is a special Labor Day deal that won’t be around long so act fast!

Prices subject to change.