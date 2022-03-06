This nine-course Python e-learning bundle is on sale for just $39

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

“Learn to code” is such a common piece of career advice because it gives you a ubiquitous skillset that can come in handy in almost any field. Python, one of the most widely-used programming languages is a great place to start. Dive into the world of programming for your current job or your next one with The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle.

This bundle includes nine courses, 451 lessons, and over 46 hours of content on how to use Python. Introduce yourself to the language with two introductory courses and one boot camp. In those courses, you’ll study basic structures, start writing scripts and create your own programs. From there, explore more intermediate applications of the program like generators, decorators, and callbacks for higher-level programming work.

Get ready to use Python in a variety of real-world fields with courses on GUI, CGI, email, and more. A course on spatial analysis in ArcGIS covers how to navigate the software for advanced uses. A specialized course on multi-armed bandit algorithms will teach you how to build adaptive AI agents using minimal mathematics. Additional courses go deeper into topics like web scraping and generating dynamic PDFs.

If these terms aren’t all familiar to you, don’t worry because the courses in this bundle will define them and show you how to navigate various programming landscapes with these tools.

Taught by Skill Success, the courses in this bundle are known for presenting complex information in succinct, memorable ways. Average customer reviews range from 4.0 to 4.8 out of 5 stars in these accessible and thorough courses.

Open up your career options by learning Python with The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle. For a limited time, it’s on sale for just $39, meaning each course costs less than $5. Start your computer programming journey today with this comprehensive and user-friendly Python e-learning bundle.

