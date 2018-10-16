Jacksonville high schools getting walk-through metal detectors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools will soon be using walk-through metal detectors in area high schools.

A district spokeswoman said the schools will receive the equipment within 90 days, which means they'll arrive mid-January.

Installation of the metal detectors and training on using them will take some time and will be done on a school-by-school basis, officials said.

The spokeswoman did not indicate which schools would get the detectors first.

Adding additional safety equipment to schools has been a hot button topic in Northeast Florida. Last week, Mandarin High School was evacuated twice in one week: once because of a bomb threat and then again the next day because of a shooting threat.

It's unclear how the school district will pay for the new equipment. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there are a wide range of walk-through metal detectors, and the prices vary.

They can start at $1,000 and run as high as $30,000.

The moderately priced models cost around $4,000 to $5,000 and usually offer the features required for a school metal detection program.

Doing the math to install a $5,000 metal detector in every Duval County public school, amounts to a cost of nearly $1 million, and that doesn't include maintenance and upkeep.

