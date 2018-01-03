Some school closings extended through Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Schools systems in parts of Georgia and experienced freezing rain and between 1 and 3 inches of snow and started announcing school closings would be extended through Thursday.

Camden County remains closed Thursday

Glynn County remains closed Thursday

McIntosh County remains closed Thursday

Alachua County, Florida, had already announced it would be reopen Friday.

Methodist Children's Village on the Westside said it will be closed Thursday.



Clay County will reopen from winter break on schedule Thursday. Duval County continues on winter break next week, with teachers returning Monday and students on Tuesday. St. Johns County reopens for students Monday.

