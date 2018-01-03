State of emergency in Georgia as icy conditions close bridges

Georgia transportation officials said residents should expect icy conditions with temperatures remaining freezing and asked drivers to “stay put" Wednesday.

An accident before 7 a.m. Wednesday closed the Sidney Lanier Bridge south of Brunswick but the bridge was re-opened, county officials said.

The Talmadge Bridge in Savannah was closed because of ice.

Bridges from Blackshear to Waycross and the Plant Avenue bridge connecting Ware and Pierce counties were closed Wednesday morning. Injuries resulted from an accident on the Plant Avenue Bridge just before it was closed. The bridge reopened later.

Pierce County closed all its bridges Wednesday morning due to icing but reopened the bridge at US 84 between Ware and Pierce just before 10 a.m.

Georgia. Gov. Nathan Deal late Tuesday declared a state of emergency for 28 counties in the coastal region.

The counties include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Coffee, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne. ​

The executive order will be in effect from Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The winter storm warning was issued through Wednesday for all of Southeast Georgia and portions of the Suwannee Valley and I-10 corridor.

Cold temperatures will continue through Saturday. The National Weather Service said hard freezes are anticipated for all of Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Wind chills in the teens are anticipated during the overnight and early-morning hours from Wednesday night through early Saturday morning.

Conditions are classic for a possible snow event for Southeast Georgia on Wednesday.

The snow-maker could depend on how close a developing gale gets to Florida. A storm is expected to develop north of the Bahamas, sending rain to the area Wednesday. But the cold air may be just deep enough to allow for snow on the back edge of the rain. The most likely locations for snow will be in southern Georgia around Waycross to Nahunta and near Brunswick, with some flurries in northern Florida, primarily north of I-10 and west of Nassau County.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency urged residents to protect the three Ps: People, pets and plants.

Ware County

Ware has closed its Courthouse, government offices and department buildings Wednesday for all non-essential workers.

The county has sand ready in case roads and bridges turn icy. Waycross has four sand trucks on standby in case the roads get too dangerous for drivers. The city will decide when to use them as the weather unfolds.

According to City Manager Raphel Maddox, the city of Waycross will close all offices Wednesday. Maddox said the decision was made as a safety precaution for all city residents and employees. Employees who are deemed essential will still need to report to city office buildings in Waycross.

County offices will also be closed Wednesday, according to County Manager Scott Moye. Essential personnel must still report to work.

Ware County Emergency Management will have a warming shelter open until 8 a.m. Friday at the Waycross Auditorium, which is located at 865 Pendleton St.

The shelter opened at 4 p.m. Tuesday with about 30 cots. But there are roughly 100 more cots on standby if needed.

The city manager said limited food and beverages will be available at the shelter. People are also reminded to bring any medication they may need.

"We'll have coffee, limited food," Maddox told News4Jax on Tuesday. "We'll have some firefighters and EMTs here throughout the night just to ensure that everything is safe."

The shelter is unable to accommodate animals. For more information, call 912-287-4499.

Hope Transportation will provide services to and from the shelter. Anyone who needs a ride can call 912-288-4582.

County officials remind residents to protect pets, plants and pipes.

"We want our citizens to stay off the streets, stay home and stay in a warm place," Maddox said. "If you know of anybody who doesn't have a warm place, please get them to the city auditorium as soon as possible.”

Glynn County

Glynn County officials want residents to measure the snow and ice in the county and send their results to the National Weather Service.

As a result of the state of emergency declared by Gov. Deal, officials said, Glynn County offices will be closed on Wednesday and a delayed opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. The closure includes all offices in the Harold Pate building, Glynn County Courthouse, Glynn County Historic Courthouse and Recreation and Parks throughout the community. Brunswick City Hall will also follow these hours of closure.

Glynn County officials said residents should be prepared to shelter in place. All Public Safety services, including Glynn County Fire, Glynn County Sheriff and Glynn County Police will remain open throughout the event to protect citizens. Glynn County Emergency Management will be monitoring conditions from the Emergency Operation Center and helping to organize any response that may be needed.

Republic Waste Services will also be suspended for Wednesday and it is unknown when an updated schedule will be released.

A warming shelter has been opened at First United Methodist Church at 1400 Norwich St until 7 a.m. Thursday. Cots will not be provided at this location. The Well will operate a daytime shelter as usual from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State and local road crews and Georgia Power/Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation have resources in place to respond as quickly as possible. Be prepared for a loss of power. Ice and snow buildup on trees can cause them to fall and damage power lines. Have battery-powered lighting, plenty of water, ready-to-eat foods, and warm clothing or blankets on hand. Do not use gas heaters or generators indoors without proper ventilation.

The Glynn County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency offered the following tips for deal with the upcoming winter weather and extreme cold fronts headed toward the area:

Limit any unnecessary travel during cold/freezing conditions. With the amount of moisture present, black ice is extremely hard to spot and can cause serious injuries or accidents.

If driving, be sure to clear all windows and mirrors to avoid limited vision and blind spots.

If you do have to travel, plan to travel during the warmest part of the day.

To avoid broken or bursting pipes in your home, run a faucet at a slow drip and slight stream. This will keep activity in your pipes and avoid freezing.

911 is for emergencies only. Please call the appropriate authorities for power outages, water outages, or other non-emergency issues.

Don't forget pets. Please bring your pets indoors to a nice warm dry area with food and water.

Due to potentially hazardous road conditions in Glynn County and southeast Georgia, all Glynn County School System employees will not be required to report to work on Wednesday. Due to the winter holiday, students were not scheduled to return to school until Thursday.

Glynn County Schools Superintendent Dr. Virgil Cole made the decision to cancel work for school system employees after consulting with local Emergency Management Director Jay Wiggins.

"Before 7 a.m. this morning, Director Wiggins said that some local bridges were already beginning to ice and that the DOT likely will close some bridges as the morning progresses," Cole said. "Safety is certainly a top priority, so it was prudent to go ahead and cancel work under these conditions. The Board of Education supports this decision and we hope that everyone stays safe and warm until this weather system passes."

Cole said that with the forecast calling for conditions to improve after today, there are no plans currently to alter the normal school schedule when classes resume on Thursday

Because of continued hazardous weather, especially concerning bridge conditions within the area, the Jekyll Island Authority offices, amenities and operations will be closed Wednesday.

Normal operating hours should resume Thursday. However, officials will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day and will update if this changes.

Camden County

The National Weather Service communicated to Camden County emergency management officials that Camden County is due for a “severe weather event” between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Jacksonville NWS office predicts conditions may be favorable for the formation of ice on roadways and bridges. Because everyone’s circumstances are different with regard to the distance they must travel and the roads on which they must travel, some employees may have difficulty reporting to work, so Wednesday will be a voluntary workday for Camden County Schools employees.

Since many who can travel safety would prefer to work and avoid yet another makeup day, anyone who might experience difficulty reporting to work due to weather conditions on Wednesday will be allowed to remain at home, Camden County Schools said.

Those who must choose to be absent from work should communicate with their supervisors about their plans. Officials with Camden County Schools said Tuesday afternoon that plans are to return to the normal schedule for students and staff on Thursday.

After monitoring the latest forecast for the coastal area, county officials said they have decided to close all Camden County offices on Wednesday.

Officials asked Camden County residents to continue to monitor the weather conditions through the National Weather Service. Regular updates will also be posted to the Camden County website and the Facebook pages for Camden County Government and Camden County Emergency Management Agency.

Georgia health departments closing

Due to anticipated severe winter weather conditions, all health departments and public health facilities in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties will be closed on Wednesday.

Facilities are expected to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Georgia health officials apologized for any inconvenience and said updates would be posted to the department's website: gachd.org.

