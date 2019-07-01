St. Johns County middle and high schoolers still awaiting report cards

Middle and high school students in St. Johns County have not yet received their report cards following the end of the 2018-19 school year due to a delay in the release of state test scores, the school district said Monday.

A St. Johns County School District spokesperson told News4Jax parents were notified before the end of the school year that there would be a delay in releasing report cards.

Elementary school students already received theirs.

The district expects report cards for middle and high school students to be available sometime this week following the release Friday of Florida Standardized Assessments (FSA) and End of Course (EOC) scores.

News4Jax reached out to Clay and Duval counties to see whether their report card releases were also delayed because of when state test scores were released.

Clay County said its report cards were posted online June 12.

A Clay County School District spokesperson said now that EOC scores have arrived and been processed, secondary schools will repost report cards very soon to show overall final grades.

Clay County said no grades were issued for the EOC classes because the district was, in fact, waiting on the state test scores, which were released Friday. State statute mandates that EOC scores count for 30% of a student’s overall grade.

As of Monday evening, News4Jax had not yet received a response from Duval County Public Schools.

