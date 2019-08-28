Will Dorian affect school schedules, activities?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officials across Northeast Florida are keeping an eye on Dorian as the latest track appears to target the area directly.

With landfall currently expected sometime on Labor Day, it's possible, depending on how strong the storm is and how much damage, if any, it leaves in our area, that schools could be impacted.

We're gathering that information from our local districts, and we'll compile it here as we hear from them.

Duval County

From Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman:

Tropical Storm Dorian is predicted to make landfall on Florida's east coast over Labor Day weekend. The storm could have implications for school and school activities as it approaches and after it passes.

We are currently monitoring the storm. As the storm track becomes more certain, we will post information on our website regarding the impact on school, sports and other school activities, and shelters.

Visit www.duvalschools.org/dorian for further information. We will post an update at least once each day until the storm and its impact is clear of the Jacksonville area.

We are asking our school community to download the Duval County Public Schools mobile app from their favorite app store (Apple, Android or Google). Once downloaded, they will need to open the app, click settings and follow the District as well as the schools their children attend. By following the District, they will receive all notifications related to the storm.



