Who’s running for state, local offices this year?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We won't get to vote for our representatives in the Florida Legislature, area courthouses and school districts for two months, but we now have a complete list of who is running for statewide office as well as sheriffs, county commissioners and school boards. (Congressional matchups were announced in April.)

Candidate qualifying for state and local races across Florida closed at noon Friday. Scroll down to see a list of who is running in some of the races on the ballot in your district and county.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terri Rizzo was pleased that her party is represented in almost all races, saying said more campaigns boost turnout.

“When local candidates run, it brings more votes. People run on local issues,” Rizzo said.

Early voting in the primary begins the week of Aug. 3 and primary election day is Aug. 18. Some non-partisan races like school board and judges could be settled then, but if no one gets more than 50% of the vote or it’s a partisan race and there’s an opponent in another party, the race goes to the Nov. 3 general election.

Especially because of the coronavirus pandemic, both Democrats and Republicans are encouraging people to vote by mail this year. You can request that ballot now by visiting your county supervisor of election’s website and expect it in the mail late next month.

Florida Senate, District 5 (Baker, Bradford Clay, Columbia, Union and other counties west to the Gulf Coast)

An open seat as Sen. Rob Bradley cannot run for re-election due to term limits.

Democrats Melina Barratt and Jennifer Bradley compete in the primary, with the winner facing Republican Jason Holifield in November.

Florida Senate District 7 (represents St. Johns, Flagler and part of Volusia county)

Democrat Heather Hunter will face incumbent Republican Travis Hudson on the November ballot.

Florida House District 10 (Alachua, Baker and Columbia counties)

Democrat Rock Aboujaoude Jr. will face incumbent Republican Chuck Brannon in November.

Florida House District 11 (Duval and Nassau counties)

Incumbent Republican Cord Byrd will face Democratic challenger Joshua Hicks in November.

Florida House District 12 (Duval County)

Colin Ross McArthur is challenging incumbent Clay Yarborough in the primary and will face the winner of the Democratic primary, either Emmanuel Blimie or Spyros “Speed” Chialtas, in November.

Florida House District 13 (Duval County)

Incumbent Tracie Davis is being challenged by fellow Democrat Cynthia Smith. As there is no Republican in the race, this will be an open primary open to all voters.

Florida House District 14 (Duval County)

Incumbent Kimberly Daniels is being challenged by fellow Democrat Angie NIxon. Write-in candidate Nancy Lynn Kapetanovic qualified for the November ballot, so the August primary vote will only appear on Democratic ballots.

Florida House District 15 (Duval County)

Three Democrats are running in the primary: incumbent Wyman Duggan, Jay McGovern and Tammyette Thomas. Because there is no Republican qualified, this race will appear on all primary ballots.

Florida House District 16 (Duval County)

Republican incumbent Jason Ficher is being challenged by Democrat Ben Marcus in the November general election.

Florida House District 17 (St. Johns County)

Democrat Dave Rogers is challenging Republican incumbent Cyndi Stevenson in November.

Florida House District 18 (Clay County)

Democrat Leroy Anthony Edwards, Republican Sam Garrison and Libertarian Ken Willey. There is no incumbent in this race that will appear only on the general election ballot.

Florida House District 19 (Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties)

Democrat Kimberly Dugger is challenging incumbent Republican Bobby Payne in November.

Florida House District 20 (Alachua County)

Democrats Yvonne Hayes Hinson and Rodney Long will face off in the primary. No Republican qualified in the race so this will be an open primary.

Florida House District 21 (Alachua County)

Republican incumbent Chuck Clemons is being challenged in Democrat Kayser Enneking in November.

Florida House District 24 (Flagler and St. Johns counties)

Democrat Adam Morley is challenging Republican Paul Renner in the general election.

Duval County School Board

Because many of Jacksonville races are municipal and were elected last year, the most prominent races on the local ballots will be for school board.

District 1: Kelly Coker, Kory Von Leue and Lew A. Welge

District 2: Robert “Bob” Abene, Christopher P. Guerrieri, Jacob C. Jacobs, Cindy Pearson

District 5: Warren Jones (incumbent), Brenda Ann Jordan

District 7: Lori Hershey (incumbent), Matt Schellenberg, John Turner

St. Johns County Sheriff

Sheriff Neal Perry is retiring after five terms, leaving three candidates for the open position:

Rob Hardwick and Chris Strickland are Republicans. Scott C. Boutwell qualified as a write-in for the race.

Candidates for St. Johns County School Board and County Commission will be added to this list soon.

Clay County Sheriff

The is not an open race for sheriff, but he has drawn six opponents:

Francis Bourrie, Ben Carroll, Michelle Cook, Darryl Daniels (incumbent), Harold Rutledge and Mike Taylor are all Republicans. Catherine D. Webb is a write-in qualified in the race

Candidates for Clay County School Board and County Commission will be added to this list soon.

Putnam County Sheriff

H.D. “Gator” Deloach (incumbent), a Republican, faces Edison Edison, an independent.

Candidates for Putnam County School Board and County Commission will be added to this list soon.

Flagler County Sheriff

Democrat Larry Jones is challenging incumbent Republican Sheriff Rick Staly

Candidates for Flagler County School Board and County Commission will be added to this list soon.

Bradford County Sheriff

Glenn Gnann is challenging incumbent Sheriff Gordon Smith. Both are Republicans.

Candidates for Bradford County School Board and County Commission will be added to this list soon.

Nassau County

Sheriff Bill Leeper is unopposed. Candidates for Nassau County School Board and County Commission will be added to this list soon.

Columbia County

Columbia County Sheriff Mike Hunter is unopposed. Candidates for Columbia County School Board and County Commission will be added to this list soon.

Alachua County Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Sadie Darnell is being challenged by Clovis Watson Jr., both are Democrats. Robert Walter Brinkman qualified as a write-in.

Candidates for Alachua County School Board and County Commission will be added to this list soon.