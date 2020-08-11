Amid pandemic, Florida voters using mail-in ballots at record level

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Of 1.8 million Floridians who had cast ballots a week before the Aug. 18 primary election, more than 1.6 million of those have voted by mail.

While in-person early voting began last week across the state, at least one election supervisor says turnout is lower at polling places and being dwarfed by the number of votes cast by mail.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 225,203 people had voted early, including 122,151 Republicans and 89,275 Democrats, according to numbers posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Meanwhile, 1,645,820 mail-in ballots had been cast, including 815,174 by Democrats 584,851 by Republicans.

While President Donald Trump has suggested that voting by mail is more subject to fraud -- something most experts finds find no evidence to support -- last week he expressed support for vote-by-mail in Florida.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump tweeted last Tuesday. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

The percentage of Floridians voting by mail has grown in the recent election cycles, with 1.28 million using mail-in ballots in the 2016 primary and 1.35 million in the 2018 primary. The number of Democrats using mail-in ballots is growing faster than Republicans.

Vote-by-mail ballots returned in recent primaries

The Aug. 18 primaries include races for congressional and legislative seats and numerous local posts throughout the state.

Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections Marty Bishop said a drop in early voting likely stems from the COVID-19 pandemic and a push by most supervisors for people to vote by mail.

Bishop said supervisors are taking steps to make in-person safe and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 at polling places.

“When the voter comes in and marks the ballot (in Jefferson County), they are told to carry the pen with them,” he said. “We are not using secrecy folders because of the contact of using them over and over again. We have masks and we have hand sanitizer.”

News Service of Florida contributed to this story.