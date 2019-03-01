Jacksonville averaging 1 killing every 2 days since New Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville continued an ugly trend in the second month of the year with another 15 homicides -- and in February, one-third of the victims were younger than 20.

With 32 homicides reported in the first 59 days of the year, Jacksonville is averaging a killing every 1.8 days.

February was bookended by the deaths of two teenagers each killed in a shooting, and a 14-year-old was gunned down on Valentine's Day in a quadruple shooting at a city park that also claimed the life of a young father.

TRACKING 2019 HOMICIDES: January

Only two of the killings in February did not involve reported gun violence, an alarming trend that continued from January, which saw 15 shooting deaths out of 17 homicides.

Two of the homicide victims in February were women who each knew their killer, according to police. Arrests were announced in those cases and two others in February.

For more on each of the February victims, click or touch the icons on the map below to see their names, ages and details of their deaths. We have included a photo of each victim when available. Previous mugshots were used only when no other photo was available.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

