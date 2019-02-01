Bloodiest January in Jacksonville in recent memory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gun violence again took center stage in Jacksonville to kick off 2019.

The month had more homicides reported than in any previous January, according to News4Jax records.

Of the 17 homicides this month, all but two involved a gun.

Three of the victims were women, including an 86-year-old mother who police said was beaten by her son and died of her injuries.

The victims were also fairly evenly divided along racial lines. Of the 15 victims identified by the police so far, seven were white and eight were black.

For more on each of the victims, click or touch the icons on the map below to see their names, ages and details of their deaths. We have included a photo of each victim when available. Previous mugshots were used only when no other photo was available.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.