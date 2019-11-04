Criss Angel bringing ‘The Mindfreak Unplugged’ show to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged is coming to Jacksonville!

The American magician, illusionist and musician is bringing his tour to The Florida Theatre on January 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at just $59.00. A VIP Experience can be added to your ticket purchase for $175.00. This is your chance to meet Criss Angel, have your photo taken with him and receive a keepsake laminated pass.

" This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that's in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind. Experience Criss Angel like never before!"

