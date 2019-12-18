Mason-Dixon Poll: Majority of Floridians oppose impeachment inquiry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A narrow majority of Floridians oppose the impeachment proceedings into President Trump, according to a Mason-Dixon poll released Wednesday.

The survey of 625 registered voters, phoned from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, show that 50% of those polled oppose impeachment while 46% support it and 4% are still undecided.

The numbers unearthed in the Mason-Dixon poll are similar to recent national polls, which show support for impeachment falling. As for the President’s approval rating, the verdict is split.

Half of voters polled statewide do not approve of how the President is doing his job. Nearly 47% said they approve of his performance.

