Toddler’s adorable recreation of Frozen scene goes viral

Parts of West Texas were blanketed with snow over the past week, and a toddler’s recreation of a scene from the movie Frozen is melting the hearts of many.

Kristi Michele, the young girl’s mother wrote on Facebook: “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene.”

It should come as little surprise the song of choice is Idina Menzel’s “Let it Go.” As of Sunday afternoon, the video had amassed 34 million views.

Her moves, you could say, are wickedly talented! Check it out: