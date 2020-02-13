Goat? Dog? This viral photo has many scratching their head

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It took many of us in the Channel 4 newsroom a moment to figure out what we were actually looking at when this photo hit our email inboxes.

The photo appears to have been originally shared on Twitter by the user @govindatagle.

It caused an instance of mass confusion as our answers varied from “mutant goat” to “possessed pig.”

You ready for this?

Boom.

Twitter: @govindatagle

That’s right. It’s just a dog. A perfectly normal pup.

Interesting eye trick.