Goat? Dog? This viral photo has many scratching their head
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It took many of us in the Channel 4 newsroom a moment to figure out what we were actually looking at when this photo hit our email inboxes.
The photo appears to have been originally shared on Twitter by the user @govindatagle.
January 30, 2020
It caused an instance of mass confusion as our answers varied from “mutant goat” to “possessed pig.”
You ready for this?
Boom.
That’s right. It’s just a dog. A perfectly normal pup.
Interesting eye trick.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.