Michael Bublé postpones Jacksonville show amid coronavirus concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Singer Michael Bublé is postponing 15 tour dates, including an upcoming Jacksonville concert, amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Bublé, who was set to perform at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 17, is pushing back all shows scheduled for the months of March and April, but his May concert dates are expected to carry on as usual.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances,” Buble’ said. “We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone.”

The tour’s promoters are asking everyone who paid for tickets to those shows to hold onto them as a list of make-up dates is expected to be released soon. Below is a list of tour dates being rescheduled: