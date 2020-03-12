Michael Bublé postpones Jacksonville show amid coronavirus concerns
The singer was scheduled to perform March 17 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Singer Michael Bublé is postponing 15 tour dates, including an upcoming Jacksonville concert, amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak.
Bublé, who was set to perform at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 17, is pushing back all shows scheduled for the months of March and April, but his May concert dates are expected to carry on as usual.
“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances,” Buble’ said. “We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone.”
The tour’s promoters are asking everyone who paid for tickets to those shows to hold onto them as a list of make-up dates is expected to be released soon. Below is a list of tour dates being rescheduled:
- March 17 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 18 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- March 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- March 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- March 22 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
- March 24 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
- March 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- March 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- March 28 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- March 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- March 31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- April 1 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- April 3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
- April 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- April 5 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
