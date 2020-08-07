Tinseltown reopening with ‘Comeback Classics’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cinemark announced Friday it would be reopening some of its theaters next Friday, including its Tinseltown and XD location on Southside Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The company said the reopening is an expansion of the company’s test-and-learn process, which is instrumental in defining the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology as it prepares for the comprehensive opening of the rest of its theaters.

All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures.

Guests are invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films -- including Back to the Future, The Goonies, Jumanji, Beauty and the Beast, Ghostbusters -- with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Traditional concessions will also be available at greatly reduced “welcome back” prices.

Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a private watch party and host a private screening of one of the classic films in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

All information about the company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, film schedule, tickets and more can be found at www.cinemark.com.