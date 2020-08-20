DC Fandom: How to attend and what CW Superhero’s will be there

DC Fandom is set to take place this year with all your favorite superhero’s.

DC FanDome is a 24-hour global virtual fan experience which brings the universe of DC to life and features childhood superhero’s, filmmakers and creators behind the biggest films, TV series, games and comics. It celebrates DC’s past, present and future, the event is a place to hear highly anticipated announcements, to see exclusive footage and to venture into themed worlds catering to DC super fans.

The CW’s superhero’s Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, The Flash, Supergirl and the upcoming Superman & Lois will be attendees.

🌟Most 🌟Epic 🌟Lineup 🌟Ever 🌟Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22. https://t.co/oNYrQcwRNE #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/wkGvHDYYM0 — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) August 7, 2020

DC FanDome will take place in two parts, the first runs for 24 hours, starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 22. and the second half on Sept. 12th 2020.

You can sign up by clicking HERE to experience DC FanDome.