Morty the “runway” Chihuahua

MAINE, Me. – Have you seen Morty?

The amazing one-eyed chihuahua wobbling all over social media.

In a now-viral Tik Tok video, the rescued dog “Morty the Misfit” has been seen over 14-million times, strutting down the hallway to Harry Belafonte’s 1961 Calypso hit “Jump In The Line” (Shake, Señora).

Besides posting videos that make you smile, the owner’s told News4Jax their goal is to “promote adoption, spray, and neutering and hopefully some donations...”

Mr. Mortimer’s social media accounts highlight some of their favorite charities; to help other rescued animals, and videos of Morty moving along to other hits songs.

“We just thought he was cute and wanted to share his happiness with the world...”

#TeamMorty