City postpones 2021 Jacksonville Jazz Festival until this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is getting pushed back to the fall, a year after it was canceled outright.

The city’s annual jazz festival, which is typically held over Memorial Day Weekend, will instead kick off in late September and continue into early October, the city announced Monday.

This year’s festival will get underway on Sept. 29 with the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition, presented by Keyboard Connection, at the Florida Theatre.

Festivities will continue Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 with two stages of live, free entertainment.

The postponement comes a year after the festival was canceled in response to the pandemic. The event, which is billed as one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, began in 1981.