Jacksonville Jazz Festival canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In response to ongoing health concerns to due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival on Tuesday decided to cancel the event in 2020.

The Jazz Festival said it the decision came at the direction of city officials.

“The City of Jacksonville is committed to the health and safety of the community, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” a statement read.

All VIP ticket purchases will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment within two weeks, according to the post.