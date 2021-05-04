James Weldon Johnson Park May events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park is hosting a series of free events for the public during the entire month of May in the park located in the heart of downtown Jacksonville at 135 W. Monroe Street.

Here are the events that will be featured:

Cajun Fest with Flow Tribe, Saturday, May 8 from 4-10 p.m.

Cajun Fest will feature the best in New Orleans-style food and music.

Emancipation Celebration Day, Thursday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first annual event is an effort to educate the community about the historical significance of Florida’s observed Emancipation Day.

Sunshine Happy Hour, Friday, May 21 from 4-7 p.m.

Sunshine Happy Hour will feature live music, cocktails, food trucks and the University of Florida Sculpture Team will be on hand to answer any questions about their artwork that is placed around the park.