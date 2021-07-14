Let’s go over the big Emmy nomination surprises and snubs

In a year in which TV was filmed during a global pandemic, it’s amazing that there were this many TV shows that were eligible to be nominated for an Emmy.

Yet here we are, and man, there sure were some surprises when this year’s Emmy nominations were released Tuesday.

Critically acclaimed and popular shows like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” swept all of the Drama categories, while underrated comedies like “Pen15″ and “Hacks” broke through to get nominations, as well.

So, let’s review the biggest surprises and some of the snubs that left us shocked.

This is Jean Smart’s year.

Jean Smart was already having a boost in her career when she starred in 2019′s “Watchmen,” but then she had starring roles in HBO’s “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown,” with both roles earning her Emmy nominations.

Her nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie is a stacked category, but it would not be surprising if she wins for her leading role in “Hacks” for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Hacks” has already been renewed for a second season, so expect to see Smart dominate this category for years to come.

Mj Rodriguez makes Emmy history.

Finally, the “Pose” star got an Emmy nomination and made history while doing so. Mj Rodriguez became the first trans actress to pick up an Emmy nomination in a major acting category.

It’s something that is obviously a long time coming, but also a nomination that is so well-deserved. Rodriguez is incredible in “Pose,” and you should watch it if you haven’t done so yet.

“Hamilton” picked up a bunch of nominations.

Thanks to Disney+, the Broadway musical “Hamilton” was eligible to be nominated for Emmy awards. The show itself didn’t get a nomination, but basically every major actor in the show got one. It seems like Lin Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. are on their way to an EGOT.

Renée Elise Goldsberry deserved two nominations.

Goldsberry was deservedly nominated for her role as Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” but she was robbed of a nomination for her role in the Peacock original series “Girls5Eva.”

Not only was Goldsberry snubbed, but the entire series was.

“Girls5Eva” was one of the funniest and smartest shows to debut this year, and it’s a shame it didn’t get any recognition.

“Pen15″ got a Best Comedy nomination.

Finally! After two seasons, the coming-of-age BFF comedy “Pen15″ got a nomination for Best Comedy Series. The show is about two middle school-aged best friends as they grapple with the anxieties and awkwardness of going through puberty. It’s such an underrated comedy that’s finally getting its due.

How is “Emily In Paris” getting nominated?

Look, we’re not saying that “Emily In Paris” is bad. But is it really Emmy-worthy? We’re not so sure.

Sure, it’s an entertaining show you’ll want to binge in one sitting, but when it beat out other comedies, it sure made you scratch your head.

“WandaVision” scored lots of nominations for Disney+.

Marvel’s first time dipping its toes in a TV series as opposed to a giant blockbuster movie turned out to be a worthwhile bet. Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn all got acting nominations, as well as a whopping 28 nominations altogether.

Granted, Marvel didn’t get any nominations with its other TV show, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” but to Marvel fans, that is not surprising.

“The Undoing” gets snubbed hard.

When “The Undoing” came out on HBO late last year, it seemed like it would get nominated for all the Emmy awards, but only Hugh Grant ended up getting a nomination. The Emmys love Nicole Kidman, so it was pretty surprising to see her get snubbed.

What did you think about the Emmy nominations? Let us know in the comments below.