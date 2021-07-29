Star-studded lineup playing at 40th annual Jacksonville Jazz Festival

File photo of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival from 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A star-studded lineup of award-winning artists will perform at the Jacksonville Jazz Festival when it celebrates its 40th anniversary this fall.

The city of Jacksonville on Thursday unveiled the list of artists booked for the annual festival, which includes names like Sheila E., George Benson and Jeffrey Osborne.

The annual festival runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3. The best part? It’s free of charge.

Other acts scheduled to perform include: Terri Lynne Carrington + Social Science, Kandace Springs, Tia Fuller: “Diamond Cut,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, Poncho Sanchez, SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter, Theo Croker ‘BLK2LIFE,’ Emmalina, Elisha “Atlas” Parris, Marcus Click, and Let’s Ride Brass Band, among others.

The jazz festival was originally scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, but as News4Jax previously reported, it was postponed. The delay comes a year after it was canceled outright in response to the pandemic.

To learn more, visit the Jacksonville Jazz Festival’s website.