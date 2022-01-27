How does ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider’s historic run stack up?

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s historic run came to an end Wednesday night in a thrilling episode that broke the hearts of all her fans who were rooting her on.

While her reign did end, she broke records the entire time.

Earlier this week, with her 39th victory, she cemented herself in the history books with the second-most consecutive wins of any contestant.

Schneider had already broken through glass ceilings during her time as champion by being the highest-winning female contestant in the show’s history, as well as the first openly trans person to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

She’s also the show’s fifth contestant to become a millionaire with her winnings.

Since Schneider is officially No. 2 in all-time wins, how does she stack up to the other “Jeopardy!” champions, such as Ken Jennings, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer?

Legend and current “Jeopardy!” host Jennings has the top spot in consecutive wins and highest winnings in regular-season play. Jennings earned a whopping $2,520,700 during his historic 74 game wins in 2004.

Schneider was more than halfway there to breaking Jennings’ record.

Schneider beat Amodio’s 38-game win streak to take the second-place spot. Behind Amodio is Holzhauer with 32 games and Julia Collins with 20 games.

Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, at left, poses with then-contestant Ken Jennings after his earnings from his record-breaking streak on the game show surpassed $1 million in July 2004. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images)

When it comes to winnings, Jennings holds the top spot with Holzhauer behind him with $2,462,216 and Amodio with $1,518,601.

Schneider ending up winning $1,382,800.

Schneider didn’t even come close to breaking any single-day winning records, but that’s mostly because Holzhauer made it nearly impossible with his Vegas-like betting.

Holzhauer holds every top-10 spot in this category due to his domination back in 2019.

The most Holzhauer won in a single game was $131,127. If you didn’t watch his time on the show, you were really missing out.

Schneider did miss a few Final Jeopardy questions in her past few games, but was always lucky enough to have a commanding lead, so it didn’t matter if she were wrong.

The contestant that beat Schneider, Rhone Talsma, doubled up with a key correct answer to a daily double.

Once Final Jeopardy hit, Schneider was not safe from breezing through, and unfortunately for her, she couldn’t come up with the final answer.

It was an absolute joy to watch Schneider’s time on the show, and we can’t wait to watch her in the Tournament of Champions later this year.