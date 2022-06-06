Post-quarantine celebration to feature DJ D-Nice

During COVID-19 lots of us went through cabin fever and became creative in ways to survive while being isolated at home. One DJ from the 90's, D-Nice, really helped people get through it by streaming club mixes online and millions of people loved it. Now he's coming to Jacksonville to celebrate live.

During COVID-19 in 2020, lots of us went through cabin fever and became creative in ways to survive while being isolated at home.

DJ D-Nice from the ‘90s really helped people get through it by streaming club mixes online and millions of people loved it. Now he’s coming to Jacksonville to celebrate live. Local Radio Personality Shaunee Jones explains what will make this performance unique for this upcoming Father’s Day.

“The reason why it is so unique is understanding we are just coming through COVID-19, and there were mandates through the pandemic that we had to stay in,” said Jones. “What makes this event so great is because it helped people get through the pandemic. It helped people get through anxiety were great or high.

The event is V101.5 Presents D-Nice Club Quarantine Live at Dailys Place on Sunday, June 19.